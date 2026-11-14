Tamera Mowry-Housley, a Sherri Shepherd-crowned 'Queen of Christmas,' adds another gem to her shiny repertoire of holiday films with the new Hallmark Channel original 'Mistletoe & Mimosas.'

In the yuletide-flavored flick Mowry-Housley portrays "Claire Bennett," a successful businesswoman who unexpectedly inherits her late uncle's Christmas-themed bar as well as all the debt and troubles that came along with it.

Faced with deciding if it's best to sell the failing business or revive it to preserve her uncle's legacy, Claire's unique solution to the problem finds her entangled with the competition - in more ways than one.

Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, 'Mimosas' also stars Kristoffer Polaha, Jennifer Robertson, and more.

Ahead of its premiere on Sunday (November 15) at 8p/7p CT, see the official trailer inside.

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