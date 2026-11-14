While it's not uncommon for Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia to reminisce on their days as contestants on the third season of 'American Idol' (2004) whenever they're together on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' the 'Free Yourself' singer's latest stop by "The Happy Place" saw her get particularly emotional while reflecting on the journey.

“I’m about to cry,” she told Hudson as photos of the pair flashed on the screen in the background. “Because we’ve come a long way.”

The touching moment was one of many the powerhouse divas shared when Fannie dropped by J.Hud's daytime talk show on Friday () to promote her critically acclaimed new holiday film '

See what we mean inside.

When not getting nostalgic with Jennifer about their time on 'Idol' (as seen above), Fantasia (born Fantasia Barrino) dished on her longtime friendship with Perry, their new holiday movie, and what she hopes the future brings for her professionally.

Among those endeavors (much to the dismay of her fans) is her final studio albums.

"I've been traveling for 22 years singing the same hits," Barrino said before sharing, "I want to do my last album...and my prayer is that I can travel off the old and the new [music]."

The statement echoes a comment she made earlier this year when she confirmed her next LP, the long-awaited follow-up to 2019's 'Sketchbook,' will be part of the final chapter of her recording journey.

However, she confirmed she intends to keep her word on delivering her first Gospel album.

"That's coming too," she told Hudson's audience in reference to the Inspirational project.

Fans of Fantasia may have been bummed by the news of her last recorded efforts, but she was sure to double down that she has no intention on slowing down on touring.

Hear it from her below.

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At the time of this report, Fantasia has not confirmed a tentative release date for either album.

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[photo source: Getty Images / FOX]