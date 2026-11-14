'Infinite' wasn't the only new Eminem music his longtime fans got to welcome to their playlists this week.

On Friday (November 13), the legendary Hip-Hop star joined forces with his Shady Records recording artist IDK for the latter's new song 'Welcome.'

“Welcome to the party where everybody dies at the end/ Move your body/ This is ’bout to be a homicide scene/ I think you are not mean when I scream,” he raps over J. Dilla production.

Accompanying the hard-hitting tune's release with a black-and-white visual, hop inside to get familiar with the latest from IDK and Em.

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