Jason Derulo is switching up the tempo!

The chart-topper is trading dance floor anthem for matters of the heart on his latest single, 'Delete Me,' which sees him explore the complexities of moving on from a relationship in the digital age.

Released Friday (November 13), the emotionally charged track tackles the difficulty of letting go when photographs, messages and social media reminders make it almost impossible to leave the past behind.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Derulo explained:



"'Delete Me’ is about that moment when you realize holding on to someone is only making it harder to move forward. Sometimes the hardest part of a breakup isn’t losing the person, it’s letting go of everything that reminds you of them."



The release follows a major year for the singer, whose collaboration 'Mi Chico' with Melody and DJ Goja has amassed more than 368 million streams worldwide. The viral hit also spent six weeks atop Billboard's US Afrobeats chart, and its accompanying dance has generated billions of views across social media.

Both tracks are set to feature on Derulo's forthcoming album, 'The Last Dance (Part 2), which is scheduled to arrive early 2027.

Listen to 'Delete Me' below:

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