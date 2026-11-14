Talk about a star in the making!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, Riot Rose, is already making his mark in the fashion world after landing his first-ever magazine cover at just three years old.

The toddler makes his modelling debut on the latest issue of Arena Homme+, fronting six different covers. Among the standout shots is a particularly special moment featuring his superstar mother in the red Loewe jumpsuit she famously wore during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show pregnancy reveal, as she lovingly holds her son.

RiRi celebrated the milestone on Instagram, sharing the collection of covers alongside the caption:

"RIOT ROSE. Arena Homme+ Issue 66."

Proud father Rocky previously teased the exciting news during an interview with 'The Cut,' revealing that one of his sons had landed a modelling gig just days before his birthday.

The rapper also opened up about Riot's personality to Rolling Stone, saying:

"He’s very ready for all of these things, He’s the extrovert out of all of his siblings. And I think he has the strongest personality."

Riot previously joined his father onstage during a September concert in Copenhagen, where the family shared a sweet moment in front of the crowd.

Rihanna and Rocky are also parents to their son, RZA, 4, and their daughter, Rocki, 14 months.

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[Photo Credit: Oliver Hadlee Pearch]