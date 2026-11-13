Mary Cosby has opened up about the devastating loss of her only son, Robert Cosby Jr.

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star sat down with Anderson Cooper for a deeply personal conversation about her son's death at just 23 years old.

And in reflecting on his struggles with addiction, the reality star shared how her faith has helped her navigate the unimaginable loss, as well as the questions she continues to wrestle with as a mother.

Speaking on Cooper's CNN podcast, 'All There Is,' Cosby recalled how Robert had frequently spoken about death before his passing in February.

She explained:

"He was never afraid of the other side. He was actually curious in it, which was bizarre."

While Mary believes her son may have sensed something about his future, she stressed that she never anticipated losing him.

The 54-year-old also reflected on whether she had been too lenient as a parent during Robert's struggles with substance abuse.

However, she has come to accept that she did everything within her power to help him.

Cosby also shared how her grief has changed her outlook on life, prompting her to embrace herself more fully and live without regrets.

Despite the pain of his absence, she maintains that she still feels Robert's presence, saying:

"I feel him with me."

Watch the clip:

As That Grape Juice reported, Robert died in February after authorities responded to a suspected overdose.

His battle with addiction had previously been documented on the Bravo series, including an emotional on-camera conversation with his mother.

Following his passing, filming on Season 7 was briefly paused before Cosby eventually returned to production.

Watch the full episode:

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[Photo Credit: CNN / Bravo]