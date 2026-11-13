Dame Dash has never been one to mince words. And his latest comments are no exception.

Because the outspoken music mogul has declared that having just one wife is "gay."

Yes, you read correctly.

The former Roc-A-Fella Records executive made the eyebrow-raising assertion while discussing his views on monogamy, marriage, and masculinity.

During an appearance on Sommer Hill's 'Sommer Time' podcast, divisive Dash was asked whether he believes in monogamy.

His answer?

"A one wife situation is gay. Europeans are notoriously gay. The Spartans were gay, the Greeks were gay, Alexander the Great was gay, Hitler was super-gay."

Sigh.

Peep the clip:

Dame Dash was asked about his thoughts on monogamy and says that having only one wife is “gay.” “A one wife situation is gay. Europeans are notoriously gay. The Spartans were gay, the Greeks were gay, Alexander the Great was gay, Hitler was super-gay.” Dash continued, “If you look at history, the tradition was to have one wife to have babies and have 7 boyfriends.” (🎥Sommer Hill/YouTube) https://t.co/lckA0OI4X3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 11, 2026



He also claimed that having multiple wives was more aligned with African cultural practices.

The sweeping assertions, however, were presented without historical evidence.

The interview originally aired on September 30, but the comments gained renewed attention after clips circulated online this week.

Watch below:

Interestingly, Dash was previously married to fashion designer Rachel Roy, with whom he shares two daughters.

He is currently engaged to Raquel 'Rocky' Horn, the mother of his youngest son.

Elsewhere in the interview, the businessman took swipes at his ex-wife while praising Horn, suggesting that a woman's decision to remain with him after achieving financial independence was a measure of genuine love.

Of course, this isn't the first time Dash has made contentious comments about sexuality.

As reported, last year, he famously clashed with Charlamagne Tha God during a fiery 'Breakfast Club' interview, repeatedly questioning the radio host's sexuality.

Again, sigh.

Your thoughts?

[Photo Credit: Courtesy]