Yella Beezy is pictured in a newly released mugshot following his conviction for the murder of fellow rapper MO3.

The Dallas MC, born Markies Conway, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of capital murder.

And with the 35-year-old now back in custody, the new booking photograph offers a stark look at his circumstances following the verdict.

The image, released by Dallas County authorities, shows Beezy following his November 11 conviction.

As confirmed by FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, the rapper was booked into Dallas County Jail after the verdict, ahead of his expected transfer to the Texas state prison system.

The development follows That Grape Juice's earlier report detailing the guilty verdict, which arrived exactly six years after MO3 was fatally shot on a Dallas highway.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Beezy arranged the killing by hiring gunman Kewon White for $40,000.

White was separately convicted and sentenced to life without parole in September.

Beezy, who was initially arrested in March 2025, has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

His legal team has indicated that an appeal is planned.

For now, however, the life sentence stands for the 'That's On Me' rapper.

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[Photo Credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Department]