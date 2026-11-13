Janet Jackson is showering Rosalía with love!

The legendary performer was among the stars in attendance at the 2026 Latin GRAMMY Awards, where she took to the stage to honor longtime collaborator Daddy Yankee.

And while celebrating the Reggaeton pioneer, Ms. Jackson also seized the opportunity to toast another of Latin music's brightest talents.

Taking to social media following the November 12 ceremony in Las Vegas, Janet reflected on meeting Rosalía for the first time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote:

"Rosalía, it was so wonderful to meet you. You’re such a talent and I wish you all the best on your promising future! God bless ♥️"

The heartfelt message followed a spectacular evening for the Spanish superstar.

Rosalía walked away with five Latin GRAMMYs, including the coveted Album of the Year trophy for 'LUX.'

The victory made her the first woman to win the category three times.

She also scored Song of the Year for 'La Perla,' which That Grape Juice previously spotlighted during its promotional run.

Meanwhile, Janet had an important role of her own at the ceremony.

The Pop icon made a surprise appearance to present Daddy Yankee with the Latin Recording Academy's prestigious Person of the Year award.

Of course, the two share a musical history, having joined forces for the 2018 single 'Made for Now.'

Their vibrant collaboration was memorably performed on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' with the duo later releasing a Latin version of the track.

The appearance comes on the heels of Ms. Jackson teasing her own new album.

From honoring an established icon to encouraging a new-generation trailblazer, Janet's Latin GRAMMY appearance was a celebration of talent across eras.

And we're all sorts of here for it!

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[Photo Credit: Solaiman Fazel]