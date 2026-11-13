'The X Factor' could be heading back to American television!

FOX is reportedly developing a revival of the once-mighty singing competition, more than a decade after its US edition last aired.

And this time, the search for the next big music star could come with a major reality TV twist.

The news arrives just weeks after hopes of a UK comeback hit a roadblock.

According to Deadline, FOX is exploring a revamped version of the hit talent search, complete with potential changes to its familiar format.

Among the ideas reportedly being considered is having contestants live together in a house, introducing another reality TV dimension to the competition.

However, the proposed reboot has yet to receive an official green light, with a decision expected soon.

Created by Simon Cowell, the American edition ran from 2011 to 2013 and featured a revolving judging panel that included Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and L.A. Reid.

Most notably, it helped launch Fifth Harmony, who went on to become one of the most successful girl groups of their generation.

The latest development comes after plans to resurrect the British version reportedly stalled.

As That Grape Juice reported in September, preparations for a UK revival appeared to be gathering momentum, with trademark filings and proposals for a younger, social-media-focused format.

However, ITV has since reportedly decided against proceeding with the comeback for now.

The potential FOX revival would also mark a new chapter for the franchise, which TGJ covered extensively when its UK edition was officially shelved in 2021.

Whether the show can recapture its former magic is another matter.

But before the next generation of hopefuls can audition, FOX will need to give the idea its all-important "yes."

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[Photo Credit: Syco]