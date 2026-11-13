Chrisean Rock took matters into her own hands during a 'Wild 'N Out' show in Los Angeles.

The reality star stunned onlookers when she punched podcaster Adam22 on stage after he took aim at her parenting.

And with her ex, Blueface, also present, the explosive encounter has taken another turn, with Adam speaking out about his injuries and possible legal action.

The drama unfolded on November 12 during a live 'Wild 'N Out' show at the Intuit Dome.

Adam22, who was participating in the show's signature roast battle, made a joke at the expense of fellow performer Justina Valentine before turning his attention to Rock.

His punchline?

"But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting."

Rock was not amused.

Footage circulating online shows the 26-year-old approaching the podcaster from behind and striking him as the audience watched on.

Peep the clip:

Adam, who has previously criticised Rock's parenting publicly, subsequently took to YouTube to address the altercation.

The 'No Jumper' host claimed he was suffering from significant jaw swelling and neck pain following the incident.

He also suggested that he may explore legal action against Rock, although no lawsuit has been confirmed.

Watch his account below:

The confrontation comes amid a long-running disagreement between the two over Rock's parenting.

As previously covered, the mother of one has pushed back against speculation about her son, Chrisean Jr., insisting that he has no diagnosed illness.

Meanwhile, Adam has repeatedly challenged her statements, prompting an increasingly public war of words.

Neither Rock nor the show's organisers has publicly addressed the latest incident.

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