Nearly 20 years after last topping Billboard's Gospel charts with their critically acclaimed 2009 effort, the GRAMMY-winning 'Still,' iconic sibling duo Bebe & Cece Winansstill know how to send music lovers into a frenzy.

This time, with the surprise announcement they'll be joining forces to hit the road in 2027.

After taking to social media earlier this week to tease something was coming, Cece finally lifted the official news on Friday morning (November 13) with an announcement she and big brother Bebe would be storming North American stages in Spring 2027.

Reuniting for 'The Encore Tour,' the jaunt will be comprised of 16 stops and kicks off in Rosemont, IL, on April 7 before visiting major markets like Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and more ahead of wrapping up in Las Vegas on April 30.

See the full itinerary of dates below.

Bebe & Cece's 'The Encore Tour'

4.7 | Rosemont, IL

4.8 | Detroit, MI

4.9 | Oxon Hill, MD

4.10 | Richmond, VA

4.14 | Philadelphia, PA

4.15 | Boston, MA

4.16 | New York, NY

4.17 | Wallingford, CT

4.20 | Atlanta, GA

4.21 | Greensboro, NC

4.23 | Sugar Land, TX

4.24 | Grand Prairie, TX

4.28 | Oakland, CA

4.29 | Los Angeles, CA

4.30 | Las Vegas, NV

The pre-sale begins Monday (November 16) at 10AM local time, and details about the general sale will follow.

Visit Cece's official website for more ticket information.

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