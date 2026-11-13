Summer Walker is taking her talents to Lagos, Nigeria!

The Grammy-nominated R&B songbird has been announced as a headliner for Detty December Fest 2026, marking a major milestone as she prepares to perform in Nigeria for the first time.

Running from December 18 to 30, Detty December Fest will bring 13 days of music, food and culture to the Detty Festival Stage at Ilubirin, Lagos. The event will feature international stars, African acts, DJs and emerging talent across two stages.

Walker joins Wizkid, who is billed for the festival's grand opening concert on December 18, as the second headliner confirmed so far. Three more headline acts are still to be revealed.

The announcement adds another major name to the festival's growing bill, with the Atlanta native arriving off the back of an impressive run in music.

Her sophomore album, 2021's 'Still Over It,' debuted atop the Billboard 200, while her latest project, 'Finally Over It,' opened at No.2 on the same chart.

The 'Heart Of A Woman' singer is set to take the stage on Sunday, December 27, bringing her signature blend of soul-baring lyrics and contemporary R&B to Lagos.

Early bird tickets are available on tix.dot360.co

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[Photo Credit: Live Spot]