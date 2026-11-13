Eddie Murphy is adding another animated adventure to his growing slate!

For, the Hollywood legend has signed on to star in the new fantasy film 'M'Tali: The Everlasting Spring.'

And he's in good company, with South African actress Ama Qamata joining him in the voice cast.

Per Deadline, the pair are set to lend their voices to the upcoming animated feature.

The project pairs Murphy, whose voice work includes the beloved Donkey in 'Shrek,' with Qamata, best known for her breakout role in Netflix's 'Blood & Water.'

For Murphy, the latest casting adds to an already packed schedule.

Indeed, the 65-year-old is gearing up to reprise his role in 'Shrek 5' and will also headline his own 'Donkey' spinoff, which is set for 2028.

He is also attached to lead the upcoming Peacock drama 'The Chairman.'

Clearly, Murphy has no plans of slowing down!

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[Photo Credit: Netflix / MLASA]