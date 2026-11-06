Chloe Bailey's 'Mrs. Claus Don't Have 2 Know' Has Arrived to Streaming: Listen

After thrilling fans with previous yuletide-themed cuts 'Winter Wonderland,' 'Merry Christmas Baby,' and more, Chloe Bailey is adding yet another gem to her growing holiday catalog with new song 'Mrs. Claus Don't Have 2 Know.'

Far from your grandma's traditional Christmas number, the bass-buoyed bop - released Friday (November 6) - is a Pop-Rock-leaning cut chockfull of sexual innuendoes and spicy, eye-popping lyrics.

"I'll be so naughty and nice / Come give your sugar some spice / Don't havе to say, it's all right / Now watch me ride it all night...Mrs. Claus don't have 2 know," Bailey wails.

Some grown folks, "Christmas after dark" type of action, hop inside to hear 'Mrs. Claus' in full.

Your thoughts?