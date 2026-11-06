Stream: B2K's Reunion Album 'Eclipse'

A 23-year wait for a new B2K album ended on Friday (November 6) with the arrival of the group's reunion effort 'Eclipse.'

Their first studio album since 2003’s ‘Pandemonium,’ 'Eclipse' was officially announced in early October on the wings of the warm critical reception of their comeback single 'Mileage.'

In the time since, the R&B quartet has thrilled longtime followers with that tune's dancefloor-ready follow-up 'Lil Freak' - further building buzz for the return LP.

A 12-song set featuring Bow Wow as its only feature, hop inside to stream 'Eclipse' in full via Apple Music and Spotify.





https://open.spotify.com/album/4h2UN34CkdfK5uAIFirDZx

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