New Video: Olivia Rodrigo - 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)'

Olivia Rodrigo may be busy thrilling audiences across America on her 'Unraveled Tour' in support of her latest chart-topping album 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,' but the GRAMMY winner is still finding time to treat her dedicated fans (affectionately called #Livies) to an early Christmas present in the form of her first-ever holiday release.

Announced just this week, the festive track - titled 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas)' - was co-written by Rodrigo alongside longtime collaborator Dan Nigro as well as hitmaker Amy Allen.

" I've been patient and merry and kind / And I've been waiting a really long time / I want you to take me home / And not so we can make out / I want you to take me home / Take me home to your parents' house," she sings over Nigro production in the song's November 5-released music video.

Tapping Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall to lead the features in the star-studded clip, hop inside to see the Bardia Zeinali-directed action.

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