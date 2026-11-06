B2K Blaze with Nostalgic Hits on TODAY Show

B2K are reminding fans why their place in R&B history remains firmly cemented.

The group reunited with their signature blend of vocals and vocal choreography for a special appearance on NBC's TODAY Show, treating viewers to a nostalgic performance medley.

Omarion, J-Boog, Lil Fizz and Raz-B stopped by the show's third hour to promote their highly anticipated third studio album, 'Eclipse.' The quartet took to the stage to perform their latest single 'I Love You,' alongside one of their most beloved classics, 'Girlfriend.'

Released in 2003, 'Girlfriend' featured on the group's second studio album, 'Pandemonium!,' and remains a firm fan favorite more than two decades later.

Their latest appearance offers a taste of what's to come from the reunited group as they prepare to deliver their first studio album in years. 'Eclipse,' due November 6, marks a significant new chapter for the R&B stars, whose influence helped shape the sound of early 2000s music.

From revisiting the records that made them household names to introducing fresh material, the group are proving that their musical journey is far from over.

Watch B2K's TODAY show performance below.

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[Photo Credit: Today Show / YouTube]