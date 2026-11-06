Nile Rodgers Defends AI Video: ?You're Being Hypocritical"

Nile Rodgers is standing firm on his use of artificial intelligence.

For, the legendary musician has fired back at critics questioning his decision to use AI in the upcoming music video for 'The Christmas Song', his charity collaboration with Rebecca Ferguson.

And the Chic hitmaker isn't mincing his words.

Rodgers, 74, sparked criticism after sharing behind-the-scenes footage of himself being digitally scanned for the festive visual.

However, the music veteran pushed back, insisting that AI was simply a tool used to execute his team's creative vision.

Rodgers explained that his team developed the concepts and storyboards before using the technology to bring them to life.

He wrote:

"We painstakingly created every second you'll see on the screen."

Rodgers claimed that producing the visual traditionally would have cost approximately $100,000.

Turning his attention to those opposing AI, he declared:

"You're being hypocritical."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer argued that many critics already use AI-powered technology in their everyday lives.

The debate arrives amid growing scrutiny of AI in music. Indeed, Mary J. Blige and Tyga have also faced criticism for embracing the technology.

As for Rodgers, he insists the project's purpose is heartfelt. The song was originally recorded to bring joy to sick children, inspired partly by a child who encouraged him during his own cancer battle.

The finished video is scheduled to premiere on November 20.

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[Photo Credit: YouTube]