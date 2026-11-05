They're Back! Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Preview New Fugees Music After 21 Years

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are opening an exciting new chapter for the Fugees.

And there's fresh music in the mix!

As the legendary Hip-Hop collective celebrates 30 years of its classic album 'The Score', the pair have joined forces with international art platform CIRCA to launch 'FUGEES HOPELINE'.

The interactive project invites people worldwide to connect with the artists, share personal messages, and enjoy an exclusive preview of a forthcoming Fugees release.

Launching today (November 5), 'FUGEES HOPELINE' allows participants to call +1 (424) 7-FUGEES (738-4337) to hear personal recordings from Hill and Jean.

Callers outside the US can also connect via WhatsApp.

Narrated by Hill's daughter Selah Marley, the experience includes an exclusive first listen to a new Fugees medley.

According to CIRCA, the forthcoming December 2026 release will be the group's first official new music offering since 'Take It Easy' in 2005.

And there's more.

Participants can record their own reflections on hope, with selected contributions set to feature at Faena Forum in Miami Beach on December 4-5, during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Explaining the inspiration, Hill and Jean shared:

"We've been able to connect with people from around the world through our music. We've shared stories from our lives, and visions for the future.

With FUGEES HOPELINE, we want to hear everyone else's stories. Hope means something different to everyone."

Hill has also created three original collage artworks celebrating the Fugees' history. Signed editions, featuring the signatures of both artists, are available through CIRCA, with prices starting at £200.

The launch follows Hill and Jean's London celebrations of 'The Score' earlier this year, which formed part of the wider 'Diaspora Calling!' festivities.

The duo have also taken their anniversary celebrations stateside, launching a run of US performances on November 4.

Thirty years after 'The Score' changed the game, the Fugees are finding new ways to connect with their audience. And the prospect of fresh music makes this latest development all the more intriguing.

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[Photo Credit: Courtesy Image]