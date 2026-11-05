Fat Joe Rocks Tiny Desk Concert with Remy Ma, Jadakiss & More

Fat Joe has brought some serious star power to NPR's Tiny Desk, turning the intimate performance space into a celebration of hip-hop.

The Bronx-bred rapper made his return to the popular concert series today, five years after his previous appearance on Tiny Desk (Home).

This time, he was joined by an all-star lineup; Joe welcomed longtime collaborators Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, Stevie Mackey and Dre of Cool & Dre.

The performance featured a selection of fan favorites including 'I Shot Ya,' '(Ha Ha) Slow Down' and 'New York,' alongside material from his latest album, 'Organized Rhyme.'

Remy joined her Terror Squad members for crowd pleasers 'Lean Back' and 'All the Way Up,' while Jadakiss added his vocals to 'New York' and 'The Aroma.' Mackey also brought his soulful touch to 'Feelin a Way' and 'I Won't Tell.'

The appearance marks another chapter in Joe's ever-evolving career, which has also seen him venture into publishing and podcasting through his popular 'Joe and Jada' show with Jadakiss.

With more than 30 years in the game, Joe continues to show that his musical legacy is one worth celebrating.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert below:

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[Photo Credit: NPR]