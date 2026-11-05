Jay Sean Returns to the UK Stage in 2027: Dates Revealed

Jay Sean is heading back to the UK stage!

Fresh from celebrating the Diamond certification of his global smash 'Down', the British R&B hitmaker has announced his 'Diamond Era Tour UK 2027.'

The four-date trek will see the chart-topper bring his catalogue of hits to Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and London next October.

And with the singer declaring that he has some catching up to do with his home audience, the shows promise a celebration of more than two decades of musical milestones.

The 'Diamond Era Tour' will mark Jay Sean's first major UK headline run since his sold-out 'Origins Tour' in 2024.

Audiences can expect a career-spanning setlist celebrating hits including 'Down' featuring Lil Wayne, 'Ride It,''Do You Remember,' and more.

Jay Sean Diamond Era Tour 2027: UK Dates

October 5, 2027: Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds October 6, 2027: Manchester – O2 Ritz

Manchester – O2 Ritz October 8, 2027: Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham

Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham October 9, 2027: London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Speaking on the announcement, Jay shared:

"UK, we've got some catching up to do! There's something about performing back home that just hits differently.

You've been part of this journey since day one, and these songs hold so many memories for all of us.

I can't wait to get back on stage, relive those moments, make some new ones, and celebrate the Diamond Era together. This one's going to be special."

The tour arrives at an exciting juncture for the singer, whose 2009 collaboration with Lil Wayne, 'Down,' made him the first South Asian artist to score a Billboard Hot 100 #1.

The track's Diamond certification further cements its place in music history.

Jay has continued releasing new material, including his recent single 'Body.'

Indeed, the star spoke exclusively to That Grape Juice in October about his latest musical chapter, South Asian representation, his pioneering success, and the enduring impact of his biggest hits.

Jay Sean 2027 Tour Tickets

Fans eager to attend can take note of the following ticket schedule:

November 5, 2026, 10am: Fan sign-up opens

Fan sign-up opens November 11, 2026, 10am: O2 Priority presale

O2 Priority presale November 12, 2026, 10am: Artist presale

Artist presale November 13, 2026, 10am: General sale

All times are UK local time. Artist presale access may require an invitation or special link.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster UK.

More than 20 years into his career, Jay Sean is returning to where it all began. And this time, he's bringing his Diamond era with him.

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[Photo Credit: Courtesy Image]