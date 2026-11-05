Winning! The Weeknd Makes History as 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour Blasts to $1.3 Billion

The Weeknd has another reason to celebrate, and this time, it is a billion-dollar achievement.

The Grammy-winning superstar has officially made history with his 'After Hours Til Dawn' Stadium Tour, which has wrapped with a staggering $1.3 billion in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history.

The record-breaking run came to a close last night (November 4), with a final performance at TM Stadium Nasional in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The milestone sees the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, surpass Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' trek, which previously held the record with more than $939 million.

Since launching in July 2022, the global spectacle has travelled across five continents, spanning 176 shows in 67 cities and 30 countries. More than nine million tickets have been sold throughout its four-year run.

The tour's final Asian leg proved particularly successful, expanding from 11 originally announced dates to 17 shows amid demand.

Beyond the box office, the singer has also used the platform to support charitable causes. To date, the trek has generated $8.5 million for the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, supporting hunger relief and education initiatives worldwide.

With this latest achievement, The Weeknd joins Taylor Swift and Coldplay in the exclusive billion-dollar touring club.

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[Photo Credit: Live Nation]