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Druski Teases His ‘SNL' Debut With a Cancellation Joke After Netflix Deal
By Sam,7 days ago
Druski is ready for 'Saturday Night Live,' but his new promo suggests the show might need to brace itself.
Ahead of his November 7 hosting debut, the comedian joins cast member Marcello Hernández for a sketch teasing just how unpredictable his visit could become.
The preview finds Druski announcing that he is hosting the show's:
“last-ever episode”
Hernández is understandably confused. The explanation is a whispered suggestion that the host might wear or say something offensive enough to cause trouble.
It is a joke within the promotional sketch, not an announcement that 'SNL' is ending.
The appearance arrives during a busy stretch for the funnyman. He has just secured a multiyear Netflix deal led by 'Collect & Praise', his upcoming comedy series with Mike Epps.
That project premieres December 1 and builds on the extravagant pastor character familiar to his online audience. This weekend, he gets a different test: leading an established live sketch show.
The Strokes will serve as musical guests for his episode.
As confirmed on Druski's official website, the broadcast begins Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Watch the official promo below: