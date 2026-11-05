Druski Teases His ‘SNL' Debut With a Cancellation Joke After Netflix Deal

Druski is ready for 'Saturday Night Live,' but his new promo suggests the show might need to brace itself.

Ahead of his November 7 hosting debut, the comedian joins cast member Marcello Hernández for a sketch teasing just how unpredictable his visit could become.

The preview finds Druski announcing that he is hosting the show's:

“last-ever episode”

Hernández is understandably confused. The explanation is a whispered suggestion that the host might wear or say something offensive enough to cause trouble.

It is a joke within the promotional sketch, not an announcement that 'SNL' is ending.

The appearance arrives during a busy stretch for the funnyman. He has just secured a multiyear Netflix deal led by 'Collect & Praise', his upcoming comedy series with Mike Epps.

That project premieres December 1 and builds on the extravagant pastor character familiar to his online audience. This weekend, he gets a different test: leading an established live sketch show.

The Strokes will serve as musical guests for his episode.

As confirmed on Druski's official website, the broadcast begins Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Watch the official promo below:

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[Photo Credit: NBC]