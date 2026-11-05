Kanye West's Yeezy Comeback Takes Over Its New LA Flagship

Kanye West has brought Yeezy back to the runway.

The Rap star staged 'Yeezy Season 01' in Los Angeles on November 4, marking the brand’s first major runway presentation in four years. Wife Bianca Censori and his four children were among those attending.

The presentation took place at Yeezy’s new Droam 1 flagship on Beverly Boulevard, bringing the fashion showcase into the brand’s own retail space.

As detailed in Hypebeast’s report on the official invitation, the event follows a soft relaunch that put wardrobe basics back on the Yeezy webstore.

There was a musical element, too. Per attendees, unreleased Ye songs featured in the show’s soundtrack.

Peep highlights:

Ye takes a bow at the end of his YEEZY season 01 runway show 🔥 https://t.co/2BGhCeZw5g — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 5, 2026

The runway return arrives four years after Adidas terminated its partnership with West following his antisemitic remarks. That split ended the sportswear giant’s hugely successful collaboration with the rapper.

Earlier this year, he issued a public apology to Jewish and Black communities in a paid newspaper advertisement, acknowledging the harm caused by his actions.

With 'Season 01,' the fashion story has moved from a promised presentation to a completed show. Staging it inside the flagship also places Yeezy’s retail ambitions at the center of this latest chapter.

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[Photo Credit: X]