Michael Jackson Streams Surge to 3 Billion AFTER Biopic, Sony Credits Gen-Z

Michael Jackson is reaching a new generation, and Sony has fresh figures to show it.

The company says the King of Pop’s catalog generated more than three billion streams on Spotify’s Global Top 200 during the first nine months of 2026, crediting the success of his biopic 'Michael'.

Following the biopic-driven streaming surge reported, Sony’s November 5 earnings presentation puts a longer-term number on the uplift.

In its official presentation transcript, Sony compares that nine-month figure with approximately 100 million across calendar 2025. The measure specifically concerns streams within Spotify’s Global Top 200, rather than every play of Jackson’s music on the platform.

The audience detail is just as striking. Sony states:

“Gen Z listeners accounted for approximately half of the increase in streams”

That points to the film introducing the catalog to younger listeners as well as giving existing fans reason to revisit it.

Sony’s supplemental results also rank 'Thriller' second among Sony Music Entertainment’s recorded-music projects by revenue contribution for the quarter ended September 30.

The distinction matters: this is a company revenue ranking, separate from the album’s latest Billboard chart campaign. Together, the figures show how a successful screen adaptation can send listeners back to the songs long after opening weekend.

Suffice it to say, the King of Pop's reign continues and shows no signs of letting up.

Your thoughts?

[Photo Credit: MJJ / Lionsgate]