'Beyond the Gates' Salutes Kristoff St. John With 'The Young and the Restless' Crossover

'Beyond the Gates' is keeping Kristoff St. John's legacy alive.

The CBS soap welcomed Bryton James and Christel Khalil from 'The Young and the Restless' for a crossover that honored their late co-star and his beloved character, Neil Winters.

For the actors who played his children, the tribute carried special meaning.

In Wednesday's (November 4) episode, Devon and Lily Winters visited Fairmont Crest as Anita Dupree and The Articulettes returned to the studio.

Devon lent his production expertise to the group's new EP, while Lily met the singers she grew up admiring. The visit also acknowledged Neil's connection to Anita, played by Tamara Tunie, whose music he loved.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the broadcast, James said:

"Kristoff is a television legend and a CBS legend."

Khalil also welcomed the tributes reaching another series, adding:

"To see it continue on another show is amazing."

The episode marked Khalil's first appearance on the show and James' third, with the pair filming their musical visit in a real recording studio.

It arrives during a winning stretch for the drama, which recently scooped four Daytime Emmys, including Lead Actress for Tunie. CBS has also renewed the series for two more seasons.

Watch a clip from the crossover, shared by Michael Fairman TV, below:

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[Photo Credit: CBS]