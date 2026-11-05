Tearful Kandi Burruss Reacts to Hall of Fame Nod With Lady Gaga: "I'm So Happy"

Kandi Burruss and Lady Gaga are receiving major recognition for their musical contributions.

For, the hitmaking superstars have been named among the nominees for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The prestigious honor celebrates the creative minds behind music's most enduring hits, and this year's ballot features a blockbuster collection of talent across Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, and more.

And for Burruss, the news proved particularly emotional.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame unveiled its 2027 nominees, with Burruss earning recognition in the songwriter category.

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has penned some of R&B's most iconic anthems, including TLC's 'No Scrubs', Destiny's Child's 'Bills, Bills, Bills', and *NSYNC's 'It Makes Me Ill'.

Gaga, meanwhile, is nominated in the performing songwriter category, thanks to a catalog that includes 'Poker Face', 'Bad Romance', 'Born This Way', 'Shallow', and 'Die With a Smile'.

The recognition comes during a busy chapter for Mother Monster, who recently teamed with Doechii for 'Runway'.

Elsewhere on the ballot are Ne-Yo, Shakira, P!NK, Sia, Boy George, will.i.am, and Stargate.

Interestingly, Burruss also co-wrote P!NK's debut single 'There You Go', meaning her songwriting legacy connects two of this year's nominees.

Voting closes on December 14, with the inductees set to be announced in early 2027.

Reacting to her nomination, a tearful Burruss described the recognition as the most amazing news she had heard in a long time.

Opening up about the challenges of the past year, she shared:

"It's been so much crazy stuff that's been said about me over this past year, and sometimes it's real heavy, but I keep moving."

The GRAMMYwinner then reflected on the importance of perseverance and faith, declaring:

"What God got for you, it's still gonna happen. It's still meant for you."

And while struggling to contain her emotions, Burruss made clear that her tears were those of joy:

"It may seem crazy that I'm crying. It's not sad at all. I am like so happy."

Watch the emotional moment:

#KandiBurruss gets emotional after receiving news she is one of the people being considered for the Songwriters Hall of Fame! 👏🏽👏🏽❤️ https://t.co/NBa5zkzCmq — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) November 5, 2026

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[Photo Credit: Haus Labs, Kandi Burruss's Instagram]