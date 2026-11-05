Netflix's 'One Last Order' Trailer Tells Heartwarming Story Woman's Final Shift After 37 Years

After 37 years serving burgers, smiles, and a whole lot of love, Sighle Williams is getting the Netflix treatment.

The streaming giant has unveiled the trailer for its heartwarming new documentary, 'One Last Order,' which chronicles the beloved drive-thru worker's final day at Mac's Drive-Thru in Gainesville, Florida.

And what Williams thought would be a quiet goodbye turned into a celebration she could never have imagined.

For nearly four decades, Williams became a familiar face to generations of customers, remembering orders, sharing smiles, and building bonds that extended far beyond the restaurant window.

When the time came for her to retire, her community decided to return the love.

Restaurant owner Ron DeFilippo announced that every dollar earned during her final shift, from 9am to 6pm, would go directly to Williams.

The result? A farewell that showed just how much one person's kindness can mean to an entire town.

Directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko, the 21-minute documentary enjoyed an impressive festival run, winning both Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the 2026 Aspen Shortsfest.

Speaking about the film, the directors described it as:

"A love letter to everyday kindness and the people who make ordinary places extraordinary."

Now, Netflix is bringing Williams' extraordinary story to audiences worldwide.

'One Last Order' premieres on November 24.

Watch the official trailer below...

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[Photo Credit: Netflix]