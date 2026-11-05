Mariah Carey's 'Obsessed' Hits New High Note: 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Mariah Carey may be the reigning Queen of Christmas, but her wins are coming from every corner of her legendary catalog!

For, the diva supreme has scored another major streaming milestone, with her 2009 smash 'Obsessed' crossing a whopping 1 BILLION streams on Spotify.

The achievement sees the infectious anthem become Mimi's second song to reach the coveted benchmark on the platform.

Released as the lead single from Carey's twelfth studio album, 'Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel', 'Obsessed' became a fan favorite upon its arrival in 2009.

The sassy anthem peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has continued to resonate with listeners almost 17 years after its release.

In more recent years, the scathing cut - which many felt was aimed at rival Eminem at the time - has found renewed popularity on TikTok.

It now joins the superstar's festive juggernaut 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', which has amassed over 2.5 billion Spotify streams.

And another classic may not be far behind. Indeed, 'We Belong Together' is also closing in on the billion-stream milestone.

The latest triumph comes during a particularly fruitful period for the five-octave wonder.

Just last week, Carey celebrated the 25th anniversary of 'Glitter' with an expanded deluxe edition featuring 15 bonus tracks, rare recordings, and new remixes.

Meanwhile, the Christmas season is officially underway, with Mimi unwrapping her annual 'It's Time!' declaration and fronting Gucci's new holiday campaign.

Between the festive domination, the 'Glitter' revival, and her catalog continuing to clock colossal numbers, Mimi is winning from every angle.

And we love to see it!

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[Photo Credit: UMG]