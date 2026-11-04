Tisha Campbell Faces Every Mother's Worst Fear in New Lifetime Film

Tisha Campbell is taking on one of her most emotional roles yet.

The beloved 'Martin' actress stars in Lifetime's forthcoming drama 'One Last Shot,' which sees her portray a mother desperately fighting to save her son after a devastating medical diagnosis.

And the newly unveiled trailer promises a powerful tale of love, heartbreak, and resilience.

Campbell plays Joy Walker, a devoted single mother whose world comes crashing down when her teenage son Chaz (Jaden Lucas Miller), a promising basketball player, is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

With medical bills mounting and her son's condition worsening, Joy must navigate unimaginable challenges while reluctantly joining forces with her ex, Royce (Charles Malik Whitfield).

However, the fight to save her son also forces Joy to confront how much of herself she has sacrificed while caring for others.

Beyond starring, Campbell co-wrote and executive produced the film, which reunites her with AJ Johnson for the first time since the 1990 classic 'House Party.'

The movie also continues Campbell's relationship with Lifetime following her appearance in 'Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy,' which formed part of the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul's expanded partnership with the network.

Directed by Erica Sutherlin, 'One Last Shot' premieres Saturday, November 14 at 8/7c on Lifetime, with streaming available the following day.

Watch the emotional trailer below:

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[Photo Credit: Lifetime]