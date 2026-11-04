"I Want My $889 Back!" KATSEYE Fans ERUPT as Detroit Show Is Pulled 30 Minutes Before Start

KATSEYE have been met with a wave of frustration after postponing their Detroit concert just 30 minutes before showtime!

The global girl group pulled the plug on Tuesday's (November 3) stop of their 'WILDWORLD Tour' after member Megan Skiendiel fell ill.

However, with fans already seated inside Little Caesars Arena, the last-minute announcement sparked fury among ticket holders who had spent hundreds of dollars to attend.

The group confirmed the postponement via Instagram Stories, sharing the following statement:

"EYEKONS 🖤 We're so sorry to share that tonight's show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness. Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover. We know so many of you have traveled, made plans, and been looking forward to tonight. We are incredibly disappointed that we won't get to see you, and we're truly sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and for always showing us so much love. We love you and can't wait to see you soon."

KATSEYE Fans Fume Over Last-Minute Cancellation

While many wished Megan a speedy recovery, others took issue with the timing of the announcement.

One stunned attendee wrote on X:

you're fuxking kidding me we just sat down

Another furious parent demanded a refund, declaring:

Just disgusting! My daughter is so disappointed 😢 I want my $889 I spent back!!

Elsewhere, a fan revealed they had driven three hours and spent their remaining money to attend the show, which also coincided with member Lara Raj's birthday.

Others defended the ladies, pointing to their demanding schedules and urging critics to direct their frustration toward management rather than the performers.

The unfortunate development adds to an undeniably turbulent chapter for KATSEYE.

As previously reported, Sophia Laforteza remains on hiatus until January 2027.

Meanwhile, Manon Bannerman's ongoing absence has continued since February, with no confirmed return date.

Consequently, the six-piece has been performing as a quartet.

And this isn't Megan's first health-related interruption this year.

In August, KATSEYE withdrew from Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival after she suffered an ankle injury.

For now, Detroit fans have been instructed to retain their tickets, which will remain valid for a rescheduled date.

The group's next scheduled concert is in Chicago on November 5.

With the ladies enjoying a commercial ascent, their drama running in parallel is proving a fascinating watch.

Your thoughts?

[Photo Credit: HYBE / Geffen]