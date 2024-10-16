Northbound Hwy 287 at Beverly Dr. closed due to crash

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 11:20 a.m.

Hwy 287 at Beverly exit is still closed as authorities work to clear the scene.

Wichita Falls police responded to an early morning crash at 8:16 a.m. to investigate a pin-crash. According to police, a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer struck the rear of a 2015 Kenworth Truck Tractor, pulling a trailer in the westbound lanes.

The occupants of the Ford, the 51-year-old male driver and a 42-year-old female passenger were both transported to URHCS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the truck trailer, a 37-year-old male driver and his dog, were uninjured.

A witness to the crash told investigators that the Ford passed her at a high rate of speed just before the collision. The witness also added that the Ford driver never slowed down before striking the truck trailer.

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Due to a multiple-vehicle crash, Hwy 287 at Beverly exit is currently closed. Drivers are being directed off the highway at the Beverly exit.

Traffic delays are expected as emergency personnel work to clear the roadway.

As more details are known, this story will be updated.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

