Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Texoma's Homepage

    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands

    By Heather Willard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI1JF_0w6IRY2100

    DENVER ( KDVR ) — A group in Colorado has fenced a parcel of U.S. Forest Service Land in an attempt to claim the land under the Homestead Act of 1862.

    According to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, the actions have resulted in a property dispute between the Free Land Holders and the U.S. Forest Service in the Chicken Creek area.

    The Free Land Holders is a group formerly associated with other groups within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with such notable figures as now-imprisoned FLDS President Warren Jeffs. FLDS is an offshoot of the mainstream Mormon church and encourages members to engage in plural marriage or polygamy. Jeffs once owned 60 acres near Mancos , which was put under court guardianship after his conviction.

    Free Land Holders is not directly associated with other FLDS groups that once owned property in the area, according to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office. However, the agency said the group has “constructed fencing around a parcel of land that they believe belongs to them under the Homestead Act of 1862.”

    Sunrise event honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Pikes Peak

    According to the National Archives, the Homestead Act was designed to accelerate the settlement of western territory by allowing the head of a family 160 acres of surveyed public land in return for a minimal fee and five years of continuous residence on the land. The act was repealed in 1976 by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act , which governs how the Bureau of Land Management manages public lands.

    So far, the group has not restricted the public’s access to roads or trails in the area and “does not have plans to do so,” according to the sheriff’s office. However, citizens have posted photos on social media showing barbed wire fencing crisscrossing U.S. Forest Service lands.

    “The Chicken Creek trail system remains open to the public for hiking, biking, grazing and hunting,” the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 9. “The group has been cooperating with the Forest Service and Sheriff’s Office to resolve the ongoing dispute.”

    A protest was planned for Oct. 10, wherein county residents gathered and removed fencing from the Forest Service lands. The sheriff’s office asked citizens to refrain from attempting to remove the fencing.

    So far, the disagreement has remained in the civil sector and is being decided upon by a federal judge. Montezuma County Sheriff Steven Nowlin met with the Free Land Holders and Forest Service officials and shared that both parties have agreed not to develop the disputed property further, including more fencing, until the ownership ruling is handed down.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    Texoma's Homepage10 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    Texoma's Homepage5 hours ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    Texoma's Homepage14 hours ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    Texoma's Homepage11 hours ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    Texoma's Homepage14 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    Texoma's Homepage18 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    Texoma's Homepage7 hours ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    Texoma's Homepage12 hours ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    Texoma's Homepage8 hours ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Family of Menendez brothers demands their release from prison
    Texoma's Homepage14 hours ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Residents voice concerns over downtown noise at Wichita Falls City Council Meeting
    Texoma's Homepage9 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028: Where will it be played before that?
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post12 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Special report: Horse units patrol border from dusk till dawn
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy