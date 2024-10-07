Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Texoma's Homepage

    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024

    By Steph Whiteside,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1vXV_0vxyJf3100

    ( NewsNation ) — The Social Security Administration will announce a new cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 10, 2024, with the increase expected to be smaller than last year.

    For 2024, Social Security payments increased 3.2%, but now that inflation has slowed, analysts are predicting a smaller adjustment .

    More than a third of retirees say their checks are a major source of income, with nearly 68 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits in 2024.

    Misinformation, power outages hinder Helene recovery

    The Social Security Administration has adjusted benefits each year since 1975, with changes calculated based on inflation and changes to the consumer price index . The COLA is designed to help seniors keep up with rising prices.

    The August 2024 Consumer Price Index report showed a 2.5% increase in average prices since the previous year, a sign of cooling inflation.

    Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the COLA has been higher in recent years, reaching a maximum of 8.7% in 2023. To keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, the adjustment for 2025 would have to reach a minimum of 2.5%. That’s the amount predicted by analysts.

    However, nonprofit Senior Citizens League is advocating for a bigger adjustment .

    “Ensuring that seniors have enough to feed and house themselves with dignity is a major reason why we advocate for a minimum COLA of 3%,” said executive director Shannon Benton. “TSCL research shows that approximately two-thirds of seniors rely on Social Security for more than half of their monthly income, and 28% depend on it entirely.”

    A 2.5% COLA would mean the average Social Security recipient would get $48 more each month, with the average check coming in at $1,966.

    More Americans than ever rely on programs like Social Security, Medicare: Report

    To qualify for retirement benefits through Social Security, people must compile 40 work credits over their lifetime, with a maximum of four credits allowed each year. In 2024, earning four credits required making more than $6,920. That amount is also expected to increase in 2025 and will be announced at the same time as COLA.

    It’s also possible that the amount of earnings taxed for Social Security will increase from 2024’s income cap of $168,600.

    Social Security recipients will officially be notified of changes to their benefits in September.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    Texoma's Homepage3 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    Texoma's Homepage3 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    Texoma's Homepage3 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    Texoma's Homepage3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, hospitalized after suffering stroke, family says
    Texoma's Homepage13 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Costco gold bars are selling out as prices for the precious metal break records: survey
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    Texoma's Homepage21 hours ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    Texoma's Homepage11 hours ago
    Crime Stoppers: Sheriff’s office looking for suspects accused in storage burglary
    Texoma's Homepage8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Wichita Falls public housing waitlist briefly open through October
    Texoma's Homepage22 hours ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve Billionaire’s Club murder mystery
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    Texoma's Homepage3 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Human skeleton found in vacant Wichita Falls house identified
    Texoma's Homepage7 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Athlete of the week: Keegan Hayes | Benjamin
    Texoma's Homepage1 day ago
    Mr. Bob’s employee leads police to suspected burglar
    Texoma's Homepage2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy