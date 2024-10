WFPD invites public to National Night Out event

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Police Department wants to remind you about its National Night Out, which is at Lucy Land inside Lucy Park.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said this year’s festivities will include trunk or treating, live music, free giveaways, ponies from Minnie’s Ponies and Petting Zoo, train rides for the kids, and hotdogs provided by the Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers while they last. Eipper said to dress up and be ready for lots of fun.

“Fun for everybody. It’s a good time for us to meet our citizens. Citizens, come and talk to us. Have a good time. Hear some live music, and it’ll be a good evening.”

The event kicks off at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, and will wrap up at 8 at Lucy Land, toward the back of Lucy Park on Sunset Drive. Bring your friends, neighbors, and kids, and be ready for a family-friendly event.

