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This Historic General Store Is a Hill Country Community Hub
By Annie Brown Verdin,4 days ago
On a Wednesday evening in Center Point, a dozen singer-songwriters waltz into Central Provisions, shuffling beneath a glittery disco ball that shines on a marquee. They exchange hugs and handshakes as they amble past each other to find open seats among mismatched chairs. Guitar cases creak open and the room fills with the effortless chatter of familiar friends. Then the strumming and singing begins.
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