I picked up my first fantasy book when I was twelve

It was called day of the dragon and I had to willingly

Avoid critical thinking to embrace the fact that dragons were not

In fact, real

So I keep that same suspension of disbelief to be able to survive

The hostility, the insanity in public education

I stare straight into the fire, this pyre of books

That had the audacity to give a voice to the voiceless

But I feel no warmth, just cold determination sprinkled

With reckless disregard for my own self

Because it’s all for the students – it was always for them

I place logic on mosquito wings and look past the narratives

We were heroes four years ago and now we are the enemy

But we prevail

Past active shooter drills and the slings and arrows of outrageous

Expectations just to give the kids a chance at a better life

So I paraphrase shakespeare

Once more unto the breach, once more

Or close the wall with our English teacher dead

