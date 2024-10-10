Open in App
    Suspension of disbelief

    By Hugo Esteban Rodríguez Castañeda,

    2 days ago
    A version of this story ran in the September / October 2024 issue.

    I picked up my first fantasy book when I was twelve

    It was called day of the dragon and I had to willingly

    Avoid critical thinking to embrace the fact that dragons were not

    In fact, real

    So I keep that same suspension of disbelief to be able to survive

    The hostility, the insanity in public education

    I stare straight into the fire, this pyre of books

    That had the audacity to give a voice to the voiceless

    But I feel no warmth, just cold determination sprinkled

    With reckless disregard for my own self

    Because it’s all for the students – it was always for them

    I place logic on mosquito wings and look past the narratives

    We were heroes four years ago and now we are the enemy

    But we prevail

    Past active shooter drills and the slings and arrows of outrageous

    Expectations just to give the kids a chance at a better life

    So I paraphrase shakespeare

    Once more unto the breach, once more

    Or close the wall with our English teacher dead

    To submit a poem, please send an email with the poem attached to [email protected]. We’re looking for previously unpublished works of no more than 45 lines by Texas poets who have not been published by the Observer in the last two years. Pay is $100 on publication. Poems are selected by Poetry Editor Lupe Mendez, the 2022 Texas poet laureate and author of Why I Am Like Tequila.

