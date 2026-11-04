Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Dallas

Dallas construction and skilled trades jobs: superintendent, foreman, technician, plumber, and estimating internship

3 days ago

Dallas job seekers looking at construction and skilled trades will find a mix of field leadership, hands-on craft work, and an internship. Turner Construction Company is hiring an Assistant Superintendent for an advanced technology project tied to Northern Louisiana, while Upchurch wants a Sheetmetal Foreman to lead commercial new-construction crews. The Boyd Group’s Auto Body Technician role is focused on vehicle repair, and Yellowstone Local is representing Salas Plumbing Inc. for a Commercial Journeyman Plumber in the DFW Metroplex. TDIndustries rounds out the list with a Summer 2027 Construction Estimating Internship for students interested in preconstruction and bid work.

Assistant Superintendent (Louisiana)
Turner Construction Company · 7d ago
Dallas, TX
Full Time
Sheetmetal Foreman
Upchurch · 21d ago
Dallas, TX
Full Time
Auto Body Technician
The Boyd Group · 22d ago
Dallas, TX
Full Time
$26-$30/hr
Commercial Journeyman Plumber
Yellowstone Local · 23d ago
Dallas, TX
Full Time
$35-$40/hr
Summer 2027 Construction Estimating Internship - Dallas, TX
TDIndustries · 24d ago
Dallas, TX
Full Time, Part Time
More Jobs NearbyView All
NurseDriverCookSales
Registered NurseSearch
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments