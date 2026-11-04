Dallas construction and skilled trades jobs: superintendent, foreman, technician, plumber, and estimating internship

Dallas job seekers looking at construction and skilled trades will find a mix of field leadership, hands-on craft work, and an internship. Turner Construction Company is hiring an Assistant Superintendent for an advanced technology project tied to Northern Louisiana, while Upchurch wants a Sheetmetal Foreman to lead commercial new-construction crews. The Boyd Group’s Auto Body Technician role is focused on vehicle repair, and Yellowstone Local is representing Salas Plumbing Inc. for a Commercial Journeyman Plumber in the DFW Metroplex. TDIndustries rounds out the list with a Summer 2027 Construction Estimating Internship for students interested in preconstruction and bid work.