San Antonio jobs in construction tech, wireless, defense capture, biotech sales, and field canvassing

San Antonio’s openings span field sales, retail wireless, defense capture, biotech specialty sales, and construction technology. Holt Group is hiring for a Technology Solutions Sales Representative focused on machine guidance and positioning systems in the heavy construction space, while Cellular Sales Verizon Authorized Retailer is seeking a Verizon Sales Consultant in consumer and business wireless. X Technologies, Inc. is looking for a Business Development Capture Manager tied to federal and defense contracting, and Amgen’s specialty representative role centers on bone health products for medical professionals. LeafHome’s Field Canvassing Representative is the only part-time listing here, built around territory-based lead generation and homeowner outreach.