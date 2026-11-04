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San Antonio

San Antonio jobs in construction tech, wireless, defense capture, biotech sales, and field canvassing

3 days ago

San Antonio’s openings span field sales, retail wireless, defense capture, biotech specialty sales, and construction technology. Holt Group is hiring for a Technology Solutions Sales Representative focused on machine guidance and positioning systems in the heavy construction space, while Cellular Sales Verizon Authorized Retailer is seeking a Verizon Sales Consultant in consumer and business wireless. X Technologies, Inc. is looking for a Business Development Capture Manager tied to federal and defense contracting, and Amgen’s specialty representative role centers on bone health products for medical professionals. LeafHome’s Field Canvassing Representative is the only part-time listing here, built around territory-based lead generation and homeowner outreach.

Technology Solutions Sales Representative
Holt Group · 7d ago
San Antonio, TX
Full Time
Verizon Sales Consultant
Cellular Sales Verizon Authorized Retailer · 8d ago
San Antonio, TX
Full Time
$27.88-$62.50/hr
Business Development Capture Manager
X Technologies, Inc. · 11d ago
San Antonio, TX
Full Time
Specialty Representative/ Senior Specialty Rep- Bone Health - San Antonio E&W,TX (Overlay)
Amgen · 14d ago
San Antonio, TX
Full Time
$43.21-$58.46/hr
Field Canvassing Representative
LeafHome · 16d ago
San Antonio, TX
Part Time
$26.44-$48.08/hr
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