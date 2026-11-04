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Houston

Houston jobs roundup: CDL drivers, route merchandiser, and airport wheelchair agent roles

3 days ago

Houston’s transportation openings range from local route driving to airport passenger support. GFL Environmental is seeking a commercial frontload CDL driver for waste collection routes, while TMC and Long Haul Trucking focus on flatbed tractor-trailer driving with different experience levels and pay structures. Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is looking for a CDL A driver merchandiser who delivers and stocks products on local routes, and Unifi Aviation’s part-time wheelchair agent role is centered on assisting airport passengers rather than driving freight. Together, the listings span full-time trucking, local delivery, and airport ground support.

CDL Driver - Commercial Frontload
GFL Environmental · 9d ago
Houston, TX
Full Time
CDL-A Truck Driver - No Experience Needed
TMC · 11d ago
Houston, TX
Full Time
CDL A Driver Merchandiser Northpoint
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages · 12d ago
Houston, TX
Full Time
$26.02-$31.38/hr
Company Truck Driver Job - $120k Annual Earnings
Long Haul Trucking · 15d ago
Houston, TX
Full Time
$57.69/hr
Airport Wheelchair Agent - IAH UA (Part Time)
Unifi Aviation, LLC · 20d ago
Houston, TX
Part Time
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