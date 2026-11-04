Houston jobs roundup: CDL drivers, route merchandiser, and airport wheelchair agent roles

Houston’s transportation openings range from local route driving to airport passenger support. GFL Environmental is seeking a commercial frontload CDL driver for waste collection routes, while TMC and Long Haul Trucking focus on flatbed tractor-trailer driving with different experience levels and pay structures. Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is looking for a CDL A driver merchandiser who delivers and stocks products on local routes, and Unifi Aviation’s part-time wheelchair agent role is centered on assisting airport passengers rather than driving freight. Together, the listings span full-time trucking, local delivery, and airport ground support.