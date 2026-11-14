AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police arrested 56-year-old Junius Harrell on October 28 after officers found six catalytic converters, narcotics and a cat inside his vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department. The arrest comes as the department warns residents about catalytic converter thefts in southeast Austin.

Harrell faces charges of Unauthorized Possession of Catalytic Converter, a state jail felony, and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

How the arrest unfolded

Patrol officers responded October 28 to a reported disturbance involving a person waving a firearm from a vehicle. They detained the driver, identified as Harrell.

During the investigation, officers saw suspected narcotics in plain view and searched the vehicle, police said. They found narcotics, drug paraphernalia, the six catalytic converters and a cat.

Officers seized the evidence and took the cat to the Austin Animal Center.

Thefts in southeast Austin

The department described Harrell’s arrest as a separate incident from a run of thefts in its Henry Sector, which covers southeast Austin. Between August 1 and November 8, the sector received 31 reports of catalytic converter thefts.

Most of the thefts happened at apartment complexes, police said, and most came in the late evening and overnight hours on weekdays. Officers took 17 reports in August, four in September and 10 in October. They have taken none so far in November.

What Texas law says

Under Texas law, a person who possesses one or more catalytic converters removed from a motor vehicle is presumed to have unlawfully appropriated them. The presumption does not apply to the owner of the vehicle the converters came from or to someone who possesses them in the ordinary course of business.

Theft of a catalytic converter is generally a state jail felony when the cost to replace it is less than $30,000.

Texas Penal Code Section 31.21 also makes it an offense to intentionally or knowingly possess a catalytic converter removed from a vehicle without authorization. That offense is a state jail felony. It can rise to a third-degree felony under certain circumstances.

How to protect your vehicle

Police offered these tips for vehicle owners:

Park strategically: Use a secured garage or a well-lit area close to a building or other vehicles when possible.

Use a secured garage or a well-lit area close to a building or other vehicles when possible. Install an anti-theft device: A steel shield, protective cage or cable lock makes removal harder.

A steel shield, protective cage or cable lock makes removal harder. Use cameras or alarms: Motion-activated cameras and vehicle alarms can deter theft and record suspicious activity.

Motion-activated cameras and vehicle alarms can deter theft and record suspicious activity. Mark your converter: Have your vehicle identification number or license plate number etched onto it. Brightly colored, high-temperature paint also makes it easier to identify.

The department asks residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity. That includes people who spend long periods under parked vehicles or who appear to tamper with exhaust systems.

Anyone who sees a crime in progress should call 9-1-1. For suspicious activity that is not an emergency, residents can file a report online at www.ireportaustin.com or through the Austin 3-1-1 app.

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