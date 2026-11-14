Austin police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting someone in a parking garage at 405 Colorado St. on November 1.

The attack happened at about 1:11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department. Detectives with the APD Sex Crimes Unit are investigating under case number 26-3050287.

What police say happened

Police said the man approached the victim in the garage and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim pushed him away, and the man then hit the victim in the face three times, according to APD.

The department has not named a suspect and has not announced an arrest.

Suspect description

Detectives described the suspect as possibly an Indian male. The victim told police the man spoke with an accent. He has tan skin and a slim build.

At the time of the assault, police said he wore:

A white long-sleeved shirt

A black hat

A black vest

Black pants

A black shoulder holster with two orange-colored guns

How to help

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the assault should contact APD Sex Crimes Detective Acosta at 512-974-8512.

The post Austin Police Seek Sexual Assault Suspect in Colorado Street Garage first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.