AUSTIN, Texas – A driver died Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision on northbound North Mopac Expressway in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department. The crash happened at 11:46 a.m. November 11 in the 8100 block.

Officers responded to the collision and found the driver of the first vehicle hurt. Medics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not identified him and described him only as an unidentified male.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle went to a local hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

80th fatal crash of the year in Austin

Police are investigating the wreck as Austin’s 80th fatal crash of 2026. The 80 crashes have killed 82 people this year.

On the same date in 2025, the city had recorded 82 fatal crashes that resulted in 86 deaths.

Police did not say what caused the collision. They also did not say which vehicles were involved or whether speed, impairment or any other factor played a role.

The department said its statements come from the initial assessment of the crash and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

How to share information

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can go anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by phone at (512) 472-8477.

The case number is 26-3150579.

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