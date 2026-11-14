El Paso Police Arrest Three After Stolen Nissan Sentra Recovered

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested three people and recovered a stolen 2023 Nissan Sentra valued at $26,000 after a two-day investigation into a vehicle theft in the 4500 block of Woodrow Bean in Northeast El Paso, the department said.

The Auto Theft Task Force made the arrests. Police listed November 3 as the date and released details on November 13. Officers returned the car to its owner.

How the investigation unfolded

The case began when someone reported a vehicle stolen from the Woodrow Bean location. Surveillance video showed a man pick up keys an employee had dropped. A man and a woman later drove away in her vehicle, according to police.

Investigators identified the man as 30-year-old Erik Joseph Arias and obtained an arrest warrant for him. They later found Arias and 19-year-old Annabel Denise Moreno and took both into custody.

With help from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, investigators also arrested 35-year-old Isaac Dwain Humbyrd on outstanding warrants. Police did not describe his role in the theft. All three went to the El Paso County Jail.

Charges listed by police

Erik Joseph Arias, 30: theft of property worth $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance under one gram; two counts of credit card or debit card abuse; and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

theft of property worth $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance under one gram; two counts of credit card or debit card abuse; and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Annabel Denise Moreno, 19: theft of property worth $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; failure to identify as a fugitive; and two probation violation counts tied to a penalty group 1/1-b controlled substance under one gram.

theft of property worth $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; failure to identify as a fugitive; and two probation violation counts tied to a penalty group 1/1-b controlled substance under one gram. Isaac Dwain Humbyrd, 35: two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Charges are accusations. The three have not been convicted.

The El Paso Police Department said the investigation continues. Sergeant Robert Gomez of Public Affairs handles media inquiries at 915-838-5098 or ASKPD@elpasotexas.gov.

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