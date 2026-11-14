Bobby Joe McCullah Jr.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 35-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning, November 13, 2026, after being struck by a U-Haul truck in northeast Harris County. Her boyfriend was later arrested and charged with murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Mauceli, 35, was found unresponsive in the roadway in the 14300 block of Ravendale Road, near Old Humble Road, after deputies responded to reports of a woman being struck by a U-Haul truck around 5:17 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced Mauceli dead at the scene. She had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses Report Argument Before Fatal Incident

Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators and crime scene investigators responded to examine the circumstances surrounding Mauceli’s death.

During the investigation, witnesses told deputies they heard Mauceli involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend shortly before she was struck.

Investigators subsequently identified her boyfriend as Bobby Joe McCullah Jr., 35.

Deputies assigned to the sheriff’s office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located McCullah and took him into custody.

Boyfriend Arrested on Murder Charge

McCullah was charged with murder in connection with Mauceli’s death and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing as an intimate partner homicide, a classification involving a homicide between people who are or have been in an intimate relationship.

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