Baytown Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Cinnamon Lane Shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas – The Baytown Police Department arrested 28-year-old Angelica Chavez of Baytown on a manslaughter charge after a neighbor dispute ended in a Baytown fatal shooting on Wednesday, November 11, on Cinnamon Lane.

Officers went to the 5100 block of Cinnamon Lane at about 4:50 p.m. after a report of a shooting. They found an unresponsive man who appeared to have a gunshot wound. Officers began giving aid until EMS arrived, but the man died at the scene.

Police identified him as 35-year-old Jaron Collins of Baytown.

What police say happened

The preliminary investigation shows Collins and Chavez were neighbors. Police said they were arguing in the middle of the street when Chavez pulled a firearm and shot him. She then went into her home.

SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded. After some time, Chavez came out of the residence, and officers took her into custody without incident, according to police.

Chief’s statement

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer commented on the case in the department’s release.

“Any loss of life resulting from violence is tragic, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. Our officers responded quickly, rendered aid, and worked to safely bring the situation to a resolution. We remain committed to thoroughly investigating incidents of violence and holding those responsible accountable.”

Investigation continues

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene personnel worked the scene and are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Police said no other information is available now.

The department noted that all people arrested have constitutional rights and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case number is 2026-57956.

The post Baytown Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Cinnamon Lane Shooting first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.