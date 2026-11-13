BAYTOWN, Texas – The Baytown Police Department has finished its investigation into allegations that someone misused the city’s Flock License Plate Reader system. The department has handed the case to prosecutors, who will decide whether to file criminal charges.

The department identified the employee as former Detective Ken Pascual. Police said he resigned while under investigation.

Investigators presented their findings on August 31, 2026, to the Public Integrity Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The case remains under prosecutorial review, according to the Baytown Police Department. The department did not report any charges or an arrest.

Why prosecutors decide first

In Harris County, the District Attorney’s Office reviews investigative findings and decides whether to accept criminal charges before police can get an arrest warrant. Baytown police said the department worked with that office throughout the investigation.

Police said the decision on charges “rests solely with the District Attorney’s Office.” The department said it has done its part and will keep cooperating while the review continues.

Limits on what police can release

The department said it cannot release certain information while prosecutors review the case. It said it will provide updates when it can do so without compromising the legal process.

The department’s statement did not describe what the alleged misuse involved. It also did not say how long prosecutors might take to decide.

Flock license plate readers are camera systems that capture plate information. Police departments across Texas use them in investigations.

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