South Austin Burglary Suspect Arrested, Linked to 8 Home Break-Ins

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police arrested 51-year-old Michael J. Suniga on November 5 and linked him to eight daytime burglaries in residential neighborhoods near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt in South Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Detectives with the APD Burglary Unit tied Suniga to the break-ins, which began in early September 2026. Police list the case number as 26-9026972 and the burglary dates as September 3 through November 5.

Frank Sector Patrol officers and the South Metro Tac Unit found Suniga and arrested him on November 5. Police then served a search warrant at his residence.

Stolen property recovered

Officers recovered what APD described as a significant amount of stolen property. The items included a large variety of jewelry, coins, personal documents such as passports, firearms and ammunition.

Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. The department did not list the specific charges Suniga faces in its release.

Detectives said Suniga targeted homes during the day. In one burglary, he entered a home while a 17-year-old girl was inside alone, police said.

Police want more victims to come forward

Burglary detectives have processed the recovered items. They identified several that no one has reported stolen.

APD is asking South Austin residents who believe they were the victim of a home burglary, or who came home to find the place ransacked, to report it. Residents can call 3-1-1 or file a report online at iReportAustin.com.

Police said they will return the recovered property to owners once they verify and officially identify it.

Readers can find more local crime coverage under burglary news on Texas Herald News.

The post South Austin Burglary Suspect Arrested, Linked to 8 Home Break-Ins first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.