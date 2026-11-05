Ezekiel Jesse Martinez

WEBSTER, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Webster that killed a 24-year-old man and left his younger sister seriously injured.

The Webster Police Department identified the suspect as Ezekiel Jesse Martinez, 31, who was arrested Wednesday, November 4, 2026, following an investigation into the October 30 collision.

The crash occurred in the 200 block of Water Street and claimed the life of Justin Padilla, 24. His sister, Felicity Padilla, 20, suffered serious injuries.

Martinez faces two felony charges related to leaving the scene of the collision.

Investigators charged him with failure to stop and render aid involving death in connection with Justin’s death and failure to stop and render aid involving serious bodily injury in connection with Felicity’s injuries.

The arrest followed an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies.

The Webster Police Department credited the Baytown Police Department with assisting in Martinez’s arrest.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit also assisted with the investigation.

Webster police expressed condolences to the Padilla family and said they hoped the arrest would provide some comfort as the family mourns Justin’s death and copes with Felicity’s injuries.

The post Man Arrested in Fatal Webster Hit-and-Run That Killed 24-Year-Old Brother and Seriously Injured His Sister first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.